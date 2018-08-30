With nearly 20 years of experience in parks and recreation management under his belt, Tommy Dooley is bringing his skills and capability to the City of Cedartown.
Dooley was selected as the new head of the Cedartown Parks and Recreation Department as long-time director Lee Hayes retired from his 20 years of service last week.
Dooley, a current resident of Dallas, Ga., began his duties on August 27. “It is an honor and privilege for the opportunity to serve and provide recreational activities to the citizens of Cedartown,” Dooley said.
He comes to Cedartown from the Paulding County Parks and Recreation Department where he served as the Superintendent of Athletics for Paulding County. During his time of service there, Dooley was able to challenge and guide his staff into developing multiple athletic opportunities for youth and adults alike. The program at Paulding grew from youth basketball, adult softball and tennis lessons to girls slow and fast-pitch softball, youth baseball, youth and adult flag-football, adult basketball and the National Alliance for Youth Sports Start Smart program.
With a self-described passion for providing recreational opportunities, Dooley also brings with him a love of organizing and planning events that highlight the beauty of municipal parks. In Paulding County, he organized events that hosted more than 10,000 patrons, including concerts, firework shows and seasonal activities.
"We’re excited to have someone with Tommy’s extensive background in recreational programs and projects join our team,” said Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann. “He brings excellent administrative skills as well and a passion for community involvement that made him stand out in the selection process. I look forward to working with him to continue our progress."
The Cedartown Recreation Department currently offers youth sports programs that include flag football, tackle football, cheerleading, basketball, softball and soccer.
In addition to his duties in the recreation department, Dooley will also be responsible for recreational grounds and facilities, including the City’s five public parks.
Dooley is a graduate of Paulding County High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Kennesaw State University.
For more information about the Cedartown Recreation Department, follow them on Facebook at “Cedartown Recreation Department” or visit www.cedartownrec.org. Additional information regarding the City’s parks and public facilities can be found at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov.