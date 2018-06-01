An afternoon thunderstorm had one negative side effect that now has the City of Cedartown seeking help from local water customers.
Power outages throughout Cedartown have shut down lift stations in the city, along with the Cedartown Water Plant. Therefore, city officials are asking customers to limit and conserve their water use while the city seeks to fix the problem.
Since water customers are being asked to limit their water use, it will also limit the sewer use and allow for the city to get the lift stations and water plant back online quicker and without further issue.
Officials reported that Georgia Power is aware of the situation and crews are responding.