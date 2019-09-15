Recent tournament play has come up with positive results for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
The squad had a slow start in pool play in a Darlington-hosted tournament falling to Coosa, Lafayette and Christian Heritage in tournament play, but finally found momentum to win against Bremen.
They kept their solid play rolling during bracket play and won against Rome 25-22 and 25-14, and played Bremen for championship in the silver bracket and won 25-23 and 25-21.
This is their 2nd year in a row winning the Silver Bracket division for the Darlington Ed Hunt Invitational.
The girls were hoping for another successful Saturday tournament at the “Battle of the Counties” at Coosa High School on September 14. Results weren’t available at press time from the weekend event, but the Lady Bulldogs sat at 6-16 overall on the season heading into their next round of area play against Chapel Hill and Troup County this Tuesday, then Pickens on Thursday.