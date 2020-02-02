There’s a place in town where people who seek to find a new way to overcome bad habits.
The husband and wife team of Michael and Donya Davis are local business owners who are concerned about the health of their customers, and it was motivation to help them open up Cedartown Vapor Lounge.
Located at 401-A North Main Street, the Davis’ understand full well that their product is one that can help people overcome the addictive nature of smoking. The pair were smokers for decades themselves, and turned to vaping as a way to overcome their addiction.
The pair got into the industry after he quit smoking after his father suffered from health issues related to smoking.
“I smoked for 37 1/2 years,” Michael Davis said. “I quit smoking about 8 months before I lost my dad. And this started just days after my Dad died.”
Once the husband and wife took to vaping, they decided that they wanted to figure out how to mix their own flavors and formulas suited for their own tastes. It was also a way to save money, and through trial and error and developing a following among friends and acquaintances, they were able to find their way into the vaping business with a friend, and eventually went out on their own.
“This all started in our kitchen in Rome,” he added. “We started vaping because the patches weren’t cutting it, and picked up a little vape from a shop and I liked it.”
His goal of saving money while enjoying vaping evolved into the business they have today in Cedartown which opened in July 2016.
With an overall goal of sharing their way of quitting smoking through vaping with the public, they’ve been able to help hundreds of people get off cigarettes over nearly four year in operation.
Cedartown Vapor Lounge offers a variety of brands and flavors including those mixed by the couple, and the hardware needed for those getting started and more seasoned vape users in Cedartown.
“Cedartown has been really good to us,” Davis said. “We thank everyone and continue to look forward to give back to the community by helping people find something better than tobacco.”
Those interested in learning more about what Cedartown Vapor Lounge has to offer can stop by the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, or call 678-901-0950 for more information about what’s in stock.
Visit their Facebook at facebook.com/Cedartownvaporlounge to see more as well.