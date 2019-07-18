On Saturday, July 27, 2019, the Cedartown Tractor Supply Company store will host a Farmers' Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.
"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Matthew Ensley, manager of the Cedartown store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that."
From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., shoppers can stop in for local produce, canned goods, honey and arts and crafts, all produced by neighbors in the Cedartown area.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 1600 Rome Hwy. For more information, please contact the Cedartown Tractor Supply at 770-748-7774.