Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? If so, mark your calendars for Saturday, June 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., because the Tractor Supply Co. store in Cedartown will be hosting an animal swap event and everyone is invited.
The event is open to the public and is intended to give Tractor Supply customers the opportunity to engage with other like-minded animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animal livestock.
In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a cookout.
"As a leading retailer of livestock and animal products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyles of our customers," said Matthew Ensley, manager of the Cedartown Tractor Supply. "We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens and rabbits to ducks, guineas, quail, sheep and more."
The animal swap will take place at 1600 Rome Hwy. Please contact the Cedartown Tractor Supply store at 770-748-7774 for more details.