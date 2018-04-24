Tractor Supply Company in Cedartown is showcasing the talents of local craft makers, artisans and growers during its spring Market Day event Saturday, May 12.
Community members are invited to celebrate spring by shopping local, homemade and homegrown goods at the Cedartown Tractor Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Crafters and growers will display their goods for sale in tented areas in front of the Tractor Supply store.
"Market Day allows us to provide a space for the Cedartown community to come together to shop local, support their neighbors, and highlight the incredible talent that's right here in our own backyard," said Matthew Ensley, manager of the Cedartown Tractor Supply. "You never know what you might find at this one-day event—or how it might inspire your family's next crafting or growing adventure."
Tractor Supply's Market Day will take place Saturday, May 12 at 1600 Rome Hwy. Contact the Cedartown Tractor Supply store at 770-748-7774 for more details or information about participating in the event.