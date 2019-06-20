Local residents are invited to come out and take part in a forthcoming Farmer's Market event at the Cedartown Tractor Supply location.
The Saturday, June 29 event is set to run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature locally-grown produce as well as other seasonal items for sale.
Tractor Supply reported in a press release that specific items will include produce, eggs, jewelry and homemade crafts, all produced by neighbors in the Cedartown area.
"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Matthew Ensley, manager of the Cedartown store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that."
This event is open to the public and will take place at 1600 Rome Hwy. For more information, please contact the Cedartown Tractor Supply at 770-748-7774.