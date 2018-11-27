Tractor Supply Company wants your furry friends to get in the holiday spirit.
On Dec. 8, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Cedartown Tractor Supply is inviting customers to bring their pets to the store for Pet Photos with Santa.
A local photographer will be on site during the event taking holiday-themed photos of Santa's Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers who get a photo taken will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
"Pets are as much our customers as their owners are," said Matthew Ensley, manager of Cedartown Tractor Supply store. "This is one of many pet-themed events we offer throughout the year, and we enjoy having the entire family at the store."
This event is open to the public and will take place at 1600 Rome Hwy. For more information, please contact the Cedartown Tractor Supply store at 770-748-7774.