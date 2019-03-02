Bulldogs baseball picked up an opening win in the first round of this weekend’s Bartow County Tournament on Friday, knocking off the Woodland Wildcats 2-1. With the win, Cedartown improved to 4-1 on the year.
The story of the game for the Bulldogs centered around solid pitching and defense. The only score for the Wildcats came in the second inning, as Scotty Smith got across home plate on a sac-fly.
Starting pitcher Dalton Bowman recorded a whopping 8 strikeouts in 6 innings of work, allowing only two hits and one earned run in the win.
Bowman had a stellar day at the plate as well. In the top of the fourth, the senior hit a solo home run, tying the game. He finished 1-3 with a homer and one RBI.
Easton Oxenrider scored the game-winning run on an error in the fifth inning. Jerry Simmons went 2-3 with a double and a triple, and Corbin Cuzzort was 1-3 with a double. Additionally, Griffin Elder went 1-2 with a double and reached on an error.
The next match for Cedartown baseball will be this afternoon, as they will advance to the winners’ side of the bracket of the Bartow County Tournament at LakePoint.
They will take on a familiar foe at 12:15 today: the Bremen Blue Devils, the team that handed the Bulldogs a 5-3 loss on Tuesday. Following that game, Cedartown will play one more game at LakePoint, concluding the tourney.
Should they win, they will play at 6 p.m. in the tournament championship game. If they fall to Bremen, they will play in the winners’ consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
For those unable to make the trip to LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia, they can listen online, on the radio, or watch the Facebook Live feed via WGAA Radio.