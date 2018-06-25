A Cedartown teen who was previously acquitted of a murder charge has already been back in trouble with the law, and was again arrested late last week on gun and obstruction charges.
Polk County Police arrested 17-year-old Thomas Calhoun of Cedartown on charges of obstruction, possession of a pistol or revolver by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon along with two teens during a traffic stop at Canal Street and South College Street at 2 a.m. on May 21.
Calhoun was in a Chevrolet Malibu along the driver, a female, and two others charged in the incident. Those included 17-year-old Javonta Lamar Springer of a Cedartown address, and Kaleel King, 18, of a Carrollton address.
When a pair of officers on a 2-man patrol approached the vehicle, they immediately caught the odor of marijuana. They asked everyone to exit the vehicle and sit on the curb, and when all began to get out of the car Calhoun tried to walk away.
Officers immediately ordered him to come back and sit down, and even tried to grab Thomas to restrain him, but police report he resisted.
Two others also tried to walk away from the traffic stop, but weren’t able to get away before everyone was in handcuffs after police found a Ruger SP101 .357 caliber revolver in Thomas’ right front pocket. King was also found to have marijuana, and then additionally found a gun under the front passenger’s seat after the pair of officers searched further. They were also forced to call out an ambulance to check out a stomach complaint made by Stringer, and after EMS arrived he eventually refused transport.
The Taurus pistol turned out to be stolen from Douglassville upon further investigation, and charges were added accordingly.
Police took Calhoun, Springer and King to the Polk County ADC, where they were booked, and the car was turned back over to the owner. The driver of the car at the time and a female who was also involved in the traffic stop were released at the scene of the traffic stop as well.
Calhoun, now 17, was previously charged with murder and went to trial for his involvement with the shooting death of Daniel Leon in 2015. He was acquitted during a trial on that charge.
He additionally faces trial on a burglary charge according to District Attorney Jack Browning.
Springer was charged with obstruction and hindering law enforcement officers and theft by receiving stolen property. King faces charges of obstruction and hindering law enforcement and marijuana possession.