Where one Polk County softball program is hitting the ball out of the park with their winning streak, another is trying to get back on their feet and off skid row.
Since the start of the season, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs have fallen in their past five contests and looked to get back into the win column with upcoming games in and out of region play at home and on the road.
After starting the season with a 4-1 loss to Haralson County and following that up with a rival loss in three innings 21-0 to Rockmart, the Lady Bulldogs followed that up by opening region play with a trio of close ones and coming up short.
They took a 5-4 loss to Cartersville on Aug. 9 on the road to open 5-AAAA play, then added an 11-6 loss to LaGrange in the scorebook on Aug. 14. They wrapped up last week on the road at Central in an 8-1 loss.
This time last year, the Lady Bulldogs had gone on a four game winning streak in tournament play and opened region play with a win over Cartersville before falling behind in a 10-17 season, and ending their region with a 4-8 record.
Now they look to bounce back with upcoming region play starting next Thursday after a break.
Cedartown hosts Troup County in a 5:30 p.m. contest, followed by double headers against Darlington on Saturday at 1:30 and 3 p.m., then head back into region play again next week on Aug. 28 hosting Sandy Creek.