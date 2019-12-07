Two Senior Cedartown football players picked up scholarship offers on Friday.
Offensive lineman/linebacker Will Pilgrim earned one scholarship, while wide receiver/defensive back DJ Frazier earned two.
The 6-foot, 220 pound Pilgrim picked up an offer from Shorter University. Shorter competes in NCAA Division II and is a member of the Gulf South Conference, taking on the likes of Valdosta State, West Alabama, and West Georgia.
As a Senior in 2019, he was named All-Region Honorable Mention as an offensive lineman. Pilgrim is a multi-sport athlete at Cedartown High School, as he is also a member of the Track and Field team. In 2018, he was a region champion in the shotput event, and finished second in Region 5-4A in discuss.
DJ Frazier picked up offers from Shorter and Pacific University. Pacific, located in Forest Grove, Oregon, competes in NCAA Division III and is a member of the Northwest Conference.
Frazier was named a Second Team All-Region 5-4A wide receiver following the completion of the 2019 regular season. DJ is also a member of the Cedartown Bulldogs basketball team. His play at guard was an integral part of their push for the playoffs in 2018-19.