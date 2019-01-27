Want to get a child involved in local recreation sports? Now is the time to signup for spring Softball and Soccer for the 2019 season.
Softball signups are underway with the Cedartown Recreation Department for the 2019 season.
Come take part in the coming season with updated facilities at Biggers Field by signing up in the Nathan Dean Gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. while recreation basketball is underway through next month.
The cost is $35 per player. Signups conclude on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Also wrapping up at the end of February are signups for the 2019 spring soccer season.
They can also be completed at the Nathan Dean Gym at the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center in Cedartown on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m.
Costs are slightly higher for soccer at $40 per player. Signups conclude for the soccer season on March 7.
Though not a Cedartown Recreation Department-sponsored league, local residents can also find out more about Little League signups by looking at this story online.
For local recreation sports, visit Cedartownrec.org to find out more.