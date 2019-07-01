The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs softball team is under new leadership this season, and are getting ready with time being spent working on the fundamentals on their home field.
After going 10-14 in 2018 under head coach Jessica Sanders Davenport, girls basketball coach Eddie Gambrell will take double duties in 2019 and takes over as the head coach of the program.
Gambrell most recently led the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs basketball team to the postseason last year for the first time in well over a decade. Now, he will look to take the softball squad back to the state tournament as well.
What some people may not know in the community is that he is no stranger to coaching softball.
“This is my sixth year as a head softball coach, and I am honored to take this program over,” said Coach Gambrell. “I have been closely watching the program for the past five years and the talent is here to make a run, to do something special.”
For the new person in charge, he says that he has had two main focuses this offseason: working with the girls and bettering the facilities.
“I have been implementing our system with the girls this year and it has been a blast. Preseason workouts have been going well- the girls have worked hard and improved in all areas, but there is still a lot to work on. I believe we can win some big games and be a lot of fun to watch if the girls continue to buy into our system,” stated Gambrell.
His system has definitely worked with the girls basketball team, and he believes more of the same will happen on the diamond.
“Aside from practice, though, a lot of people have been helping us improve our facilities. We will have one of the best programs and facilities by the time we are done, I am positive. I love Cedartown and these girls deserve the best, so that is what I am trying to give them.”
Despite the fact that the Lady Dawgs are entering a new regime, the new coach is not holding back from placing high expectations on his girls: “Expectations are what we make of them, and this year expectations are high. I want to see them compete and have fun in year one.”
Gambrell is inheriting an already great roster, but his preparations could take the Lady Bulldogs to another level.
Star player Marycille Brumby returns for her sophomore year this year, and the outfielder earned a scholarship from Columbus State this summer.
Infielders Alexis Poole, Kaylee Nickoloupolous, and Roslyn Blankenship are expected to have solid years as well. Along with this group of girls is Emma Tuck, a versatile sophomore who can play infield or outfield.
Catcher Madison Wigley will be entering her senior year, and will be behind the plate for returning pitcher Maddie Reynolds. New faces will surely join the varsity squad from Cedartown Middle School, including pitcher Reagan Clarke.
Cedartown softball will play a few scrimmages before the official start of the season. On July 23 they will take part in the Carrollton Summer Bash before traveling to Cass for a scrimmage on the 29.
The first day of August will hold their final preseason game of the year, as the Lady Bulldogs will host Cass at CHS.
The first game of the year will be Model at Cedartown on August 5, two days before the Lady Bulldogs will travel to rival Rockmart. Region play begins on August 8 against Cartersville, and senior night is scheduled for September 24 against Chapel Hill.