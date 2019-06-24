The shooting deaths of 22-year-old Stephanie Lopez and 25-year-old Tevin Frazier have been officially ruled as a murder-suicide.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome:
The murder-suicide was carried out by Frazier.
A call was placed to Polk 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on the evening of June 19 in reference to a woman being shot at 1019 Cleo St. When they arrived, Cedartown officers found Frazier dead on the lawn from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.
Officers found Lopez in the living room, dead from a gunshot wound, when they entered the house.
The ruling comes from evidence gathered at the scene of the shootings as well as a forensic pathology examination completed on June 21.