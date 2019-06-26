Get ready for the action coming up in Cedartown for the annual wheelchair race and training camp coming up on July 2.
The flags are up, the racers are coming to town and all that’s needed are fans to line the course on North College Street as the event kicks off with the Fun Run for children 12 and under at 6 p.m.
The races will follow after runners clear the course.
Organizers are gathering racers around Peek Park and seating will be setup for spectators to enjoy the 5K and cheer on world-class athletes coming from several different nations this year, including but not limited to Canada, Colombia, Mexico and the United States.
Among those already planning a return trip is Canada’s John Cassidy, who plans to return to the course for the 2019 event.
Expect street closures that day starting in the late afternoon to block off access to downtown Cedartown from College Street stretching from West John Hand Road down to West Girard Avenue for a few hours during the day.
The annual race is also giving participants some training time at Barron Stadium in Rome who are getting ready for the annual Peachtree Road Race being held this year on Thursday, July 4.