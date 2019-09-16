Cedartown’s softball team is still right in the mix of things with a third place spot in Region 5-4A as the regular season goes well past the halfway point.
With a 11-12 regular season record and sitting at 5-4 in region play, Cedartown can claim a decent run despite some setback in recent days. After a pair of wins over Model and LaGrange in the first week of September, the Lady Bulldogs took a pair of losses last week to go back below .500.
The Lady Bulldogs fell in a 7-3 game against Central Carroll after the Lady Lions held Cedartown tied 3-all through the bottom of the seventh, and came away with a walk-off homer to win the game on their home turf.
Cedartown then faced another tough road loss against Haralson County 11-3 last Wednesday.
The team is back in action in a stretch of home games early in the week after press time, starting Monday hosting Coahulla Creek. On Tuesday the Lady Bulldogs face Troup County in a region game, then host Rockmart in a rivalry showdown on Wednesday before they travel to Sandy Creek and get back in region play on Thursday.