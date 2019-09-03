Signs are on the door directing employees to Lindale at Cedartown's Pizza Hut, which has closed up business in recent days.
The pizza chain with more than 6,000 stores in the United States announced back in August they would be shuttering 500 locations across the country.
Attempts to contact the store's owner weren't immediately successful for additional details.
Signage left on the door stated that employees should head to the Lindale Pizza Hut for their final paychecks.
