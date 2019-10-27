Jeannene Powell of Cedartown, Georgia was recently named the 2020 Georgia Elite Ms. Agriculture USA.
Miss Agriculture USA is a new non-profit agriculture promotion organization featuring Queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
She is the wife of Van Powell. She is a graduate ofCedartown High School and Shorter University. She is employed by Polk School District.
Her primary agricultural interests are livestock. We promote the best possible and most efficient breeding, production, health improvements, care and treatment of the livestock. We strive for the best pasture grass and hay production with the lowest negative impact on the environment and the most cost efficiency.
She and Van are members of Polk County Farm Bureau and are currently serving on the board. They are also members of the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association, have served on the Polk County Fair Livestock Show Committee and are active members of the Polk County Livestock Promotions organization. She as well as her family is FFA and 4-H Alumni.
“Agriculture is not just a job it is a way of life,” Powell said.
Powell has the opportunity to compete at the National Miss Agriculture USA Queen competition to be held in Ohio in June 2020.