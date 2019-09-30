Homecoming festivities continue this week in Polk County as the Cedartown Bulldogs host LaGrange and halftime festivities will see a queen crowned for the 2019-2020 school year.
The events begin on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. when Cedartown’s homecoming parade kicks off on Main Street.
Schools, community league football teams, cheerleaders, and other community entries are encouraged to participate. The school is also also encouraging downtown storefronts to show their Bulldog pride by decorating their windows this week for the occasion.
The homecoming football game will be held Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Halftime events will include the presentation of class representatives and the crowning of the homecoming queen.
Anyone interested in entering a float or being in the 2019 Cedartown Homecoming parade needs to pick up an entry form from the main office at Cedartown High School.
Entry forms must turned into the main office at the high school by Tuesday, Oct. 1, or those who want to will not be eligible to participate in the parade. Line up for the parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
To confirm a line-up position or for more details, please contact Sara Underwood or Laurie Brumby at 770-748-0490. As a reminder, no items can be thrown by participants during the parade.
The court for 2019 includes seniors Leslie Cervantes, Kamryn Frazier, Alli Hicks, Kendaijah Sewell, Jayla To and Raegan Westmoreland.
Underclassmen represented on the court include juniors Ava Allred, Emily Haney, Reagan Peek and Avigail Torres.
The Sophomore court is made up of Rossy Cruz, Alyssa Griffin, Graci McElwee and Gracee Privett. Freshmen represented this year are Edy Lee, Abigail Glen, Maritza Nunez and Amyia Powell.
Because of the start of fall break on Friday with an in-service day for educators, the homecoming dance this year is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 3.