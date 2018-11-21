November is turning into a busy month in Cedartown as the month winds down and Christmas comes closer each day.
Between numerous holiday events and opportunities to support small businesses, it's never been easier for locals to get into the spirit and do some shopping.
Small Business Saturday is slated for Nov. 24, and many businesses around Polk are known to offer special sales and items throughout the day.
Last year, the Polk Chamber of Commerce created shopping passports that rewarded those who shopped at many different locations.
The event works as a local, smaller version of Black Friday. Always taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and is held nationwide.
Cedartown's Christmas Open House is set to begin on Nov. 30, with various seasonal festivities set to last until 8 p.m. at the park on the corner of Main and Ware Street.
The of course the real fun comes during the Open House on Friday night.
The Christmas tree lighting is slated for 6:30 p.m., Lime Branch Baptist Church will be performing the Nativity Scene live from 6 through 8 p.m., and First United Methodist Church and the Lime Branch Baptist Church choirs will be performing hymns at 6 p.m.
The various retail stores and eateries of downtown Cedartown plan to extend their hours to 8 p.m. during the events, and certain open house events will continue on Saturday, Dec. 1 during normal business hours and Sunday Dec. 2 from 1 through 5 p.m.