Head Coach Doyle Kelley and his team will be back in action against Morrow at home this Friday evening, and following that they host Chattooga on August 16 on Doc Ayers Field as well.
Kelley said the “first day back in pads went well” and that with additional opportunities on the field ahead of the opening scrimmage against the 4-6A Mustangs.
He said he felt the team has a “real chance this year” after having a chance to watch the team with pads on during the first couple of days of the month, when the GHSA allows teams to begin running practice in full pads and helmets after a summer of drill and conditioning work with helmets only.
The Bulldogs will look toward Clemson commit and senior running back Kobe Pryor and quarterback and East Carolina commit Taji Hudson to lead in the offensive backfield as the year gets underway with their first of two scrimmage games on Friday.
When the Bulldogs host the Mustangs at the end of the week, they’ll be facing a Morrow squad that went 3-7 in 2018 for the season, and put up a winning record in their region with a 3-2 finish. Those came against Forest Park, Mt. Zion and M.L. King.
The Mustangs are coached by Jerome Weeks, who has headed up the program since 2016. The Bulldogs have never matched up against the Mustangs in the regular season before.
Next week’s scrimmage is an opponent local football fans are more familiar with: Chattooga. The Bulldogs hold a 25-17 win record in regular season play over the Indians over the past five decades of record keeping. The last time the two teams faced each other in the regular season, Chattooga took a 2009 win by a touchdown, 28-21.
The two teams scrimmaged in 2018, with the Bulldogs coming out on top 27-0.
All of this leading up to the first game of the regular season opener against Rockmart at home, which the Bulldogs look to get back a win against the Class AA runner-up Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for the rivalry match-up is at 7:30 p.m. on August 23.