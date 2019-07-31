It’s almost time again for Cedartown’s cross country runners to go the distance.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldog runners will be coached by Dr. Rich Shortt. This will be Shortt’s sixth year coaching the boys and second with the girls.
Although the girls team returns key leadership, the boys will have new faces.
Still, Shortt believes the future is bright for both squads.
He said, “the off-season workouts have been really good. We started in early June and finished up last week, averaging around 22 kids per workout for the high school and middle school squads.”
Introducing the student athletes to the sport at a younger age is sure to pay dividends in the future.
“This is only the second year we have had a middle school program, but Coach Kim Willis does a fantastic job. She even helps me out with varsity," Shortt said.
Last year, the Cedartown Middle School Cross Country team performed very well, with the boys finishing third and the girls taking eighth in the Floyd County Athletic Association.
Despite turnover in the rosters, this year both teams have great potential.
“The girls program is really starting to get some solid footing. We have great leadership in our seniors but lack some depth," Shortt said. "Thankfully, the middle school program is helping with that. As for the boys, we are real young and inexperienced but have plenty of depth. That is a good thing if you coach.”
The boys team is comprised of only two runners: senior Isiah Ellenburg and junior Will Statum. Upcoming freshman expected to help out include Brett Baxter, Dalton Benefield, Bailey Benefield, Abron Chavez, Hermene Juarez, Ethan McElwee, Leonardo Segura, Noah Turpin, and Dante Walker.
The Lady Bulldogs squad will boast a talented returning crew.
These runners are seniors Alli Hicks, Jacquera Jester, and Chloe Reid, and junior Noelia Escutia. Freshman members are McKenzie Butler, Bella Owens, and Gracee Parks.
“The young depth is what helps us both now and in the future. Again, we have the middle school program to thank for that,” said Shortt.
Although he has high praise for the CMS team, he also wanted to shout out a couple of former Bulldog runners who graduated in previous years.
Cedartown’s top runner from a year ago, Elijah Pace, graduated in the Spring. Pace earned a scholarship to Point University in LaGrange, becoming the first cross country runner in school history to sign with a college.
Additionally, Class of 2018 runner Jason Blankenship still holds multiple school records, such as in the 1600 meters (4:32) and 5000 meters (16:36).
Blankenship is now in the United States Marine Corp, where he works on F-35 fighter jets.
Shortt mentioned that the program would not be where it is without the sacrifices and abilities of these legendary Cedartown runners, stating that he is very proud of them both.
The cross country season will begin at the home trail on Aug. 13. Both CHS and CMS programs will participate. Another home event will take place on Sept. 12.
They will take part in races in Rome, Carrollton, and Cartersville before the Region 5-4A Championships on Oct. 24 in Douglas County.