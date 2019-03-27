Though Polk's computer shops have been thinning, Computer Port Unlimited is here to make sure locals won't have to travel far to buy or repair their machines. Owner Randy Hines opened the store, located at 114 West Ave., Suite C, Cedartown, in the city in 1995 and has been meeting the needs of citizens since.
Whether interested in a virus scan or building a new computer, customers can stop by from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Owner Randy Hines takes frequent business and house visits, so customers are recommended to schedule an appointment if they want guaranteed service. House runs or business visits can also be scheduled by contacting Hines at 770-749-1226.
At its core, Computer Port Unlimited is an efficient means of getting a new computer. Hines can custom build with specific parts or order a pre-built piece from his distributors to best meet consumer needs. Repairs, scans, upkeep, software installation, and much more are also available to those interested.
“We sell new systems-- used when we have them,” Hines said. “I've got multiple distributors, so I can get in almost any brand. We don't do anything with Apple Macintosh, but we service pretty much any computers. It doesn't hurt our feelings if people get their computers from somewhere else. It's their money, their right. We also have virus software. (We work with) Residential, small business, even some of the school systems. Basically, if its computer, we work on it.
This means services are extended to nearly every kind of computer, whether it be a laptop, desktop, or tablet. Phone work, while once offered, is no longer available at Computer Port Unlimited, however. Hines is also willing to work with various budgets, and customers unsure about their needs or pricing are welcome to a consultation.
“Some people came in yesterday, and they didn't really know what they wanted,” Hines explained. “So, they told me what they wanted to use it for, and really what it came down to is what they were willing to spend. Then I get with all of my different distributors, sometimes plan them against each other as far as shipping and pricing, and I get them the best bang for their buck.”
Certain services do have more fitted prices. A complete virus scan and clean is normally $45 through $85; a complete system reload is typically $80. House and business visits typically feature a minimum fee and hourly pricing. Hines doesn't keep software in house, but he's willing to order and install programs for those interested. Hardware set up, regardless of where each component is purchased, is available too.
“You can buy a computer from Wal-Mart, you can buy a printer from Sans, you can buy software from Best Buy, and you can bring it to me, and I'll set it all up. But it's not a free service,” Hines said.
Regardless of the product or service, customers can rest easy knowing Hines has a long history with computers. He began dabbling with the machines since there were no cost-effective shops nearby, and it wasn't long until he was proficient enough to open his own store.
“I bought a gateway in the early '90s with a full in-home warranty,” Hines said. “Four months after I bought it, it crapped out on me. Since we were so rural out here, they had no one to send out unless I wanted to spend $5 a minute on the phone or $99 an hour to send someone out- even though I had a warranty. So, I spread a sheet across my bedroom floor and took apart a $3,600 computer back then.”