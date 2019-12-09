It was a sweet time in downtown Cedartown as the annual Christmas parade turned Main Street into Candy Lane for an evening over the weekend.
Former City Clerk Carol Crawford headed up the annual parade this past Saturday evening, and Santa brought up the end for the annual event with the theme of “Candy Lane” this year.
Crawford dedicated decades of service to the City of Cedartown as chief records keeper and secretary to the City’s many boards and committees. Crawford retired in September of 2019 with 27 years of employment at the City.
This year’s parade winners included the overall 2019 champion The HON Company. In the church category, first place went to New Hope Church and second went to Emmanuel Baptist Church.
The open division winners included first place for the Bold and Beautiful Red Hatters, Polk County Superior Court in second and the Girl Scouts in third.
New Hope’s float won the church a $500 prize, and a $300 for Ebenezer Baptist’s second place.
The most outstanding float for The HON Company won a $500 prize as well. Open division winners took home a $500 first place, $300 second place and third place $200 prize for the year.
This year’s parade also offered up several new additions, including a live rolling concert of Christmas rock classics from Isaac Streetman and the Rocktown Revival. Parade goers also had the option of keeping up with the SEC Championship game on the wall of the Standard Journal offices on Main Street during the event, courtesy of the City of Cedartown.
Cedartown’s Saturday evening event wrapped up the week of early celebrations of the holiday season, which also included Rockmart’s parade on Thursday evening and their first ever Unwrap the Joy of Christmas event in downtown during the day on Saturday and with select merchants on Sunday.