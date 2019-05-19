Good news for a Cedartown Bulldog who wants to continue his football career: he now has a place to keep on the gridiron and not too far from home.
Senior Cade Smith signed a scholarship offer with LaGrange College on May 16 as friends and family, coaches and supporters gathered in the Cedartown High School Media Center for a ceremony. He is the latest member of the Class of 2019 to make his commitment to a college official.
Smith, the son of Michelle and Shannon Smith, and step-son of Lisa Tillery Smith, is planning on studying Sports Management while he plays for the Panthers football team starting in 2019.
He chose the college over other schools due to their excellent academic record and familiarity with the coaching staff. Other offers were made from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas and Georgia for his talents on the football field.
Smith is no stranger to LaGrange College. Earlier in the year, the school awarded him with thousands of additional tuition help during the college’s Presidential Scholar Weekend. He along with Rockmart’s Jonathan Suppes were among those honored.