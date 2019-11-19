Local business owner Audrey Lee made a clean sweep this past weekend at the Philadelphia Dog Shows with her 22 months old female Tibetan Mastiff Aine, who took a Best of Breed in 3 out of 3 shows.
That includes the prestigious National Dog Show, which is televised on Thanksgiving Day. Lee will be featured in the Working Group.
Aine, who’s official name is GCHB CH Dhozias Aine Dreancatcher at Aujudon, is owned by Lee and Debbie Parsons Slayton of Seattle.
The pup was imported from Russia last year and has set the show world on fire, completing an AKC Championship in a mere three shows, at only seven months old. She continued her winning ways, going Best of Breed over several champions at the Central Florida Working Dog Specialty last year, then took top honors to her housemate Evo. She won Best of Opposite Sex at Westminster Kennel Club, then won Best of Breed at the American Tibetan Mastiff Association’s National Specialty in follow-up.
Aine has earned an AKC Grand championship, then reached the Bronze level after defeating 100 other Tibetan Mastiffs, and is closing in on the Silver level, which is defeating 200 other Tibetan Mastiffs.
“Both of my dogs, Aine and Evo gave the competition a run for their money every day in Philadelphia, with Aine winning Best of Breed all 3 days and Evo capturing the next highest award, Best of Opposite Sex to Best of Breed 2 out of 3 times," Lee said.
Evo, Lee’s 5 year old Tibetan Mastiff has captured many top honors, most notably winning Best of Breed at Westminster Dog show in New York City this year and last year.
Evo is the only dog in the history of our breed win Best of Breed at Westminster 2 times, and he did it back to back," Lee addedd.
Evo’s official name is GCHB CH Dreamcatcher Cairbre to Lokis Major At Aujudon. Evo was bred by and acquired from Debbie Parsons Slayton of Seattle.
The pot was sweetened at the most recent show when Aine placed third in a large Working Group on Thursday of the competition.
In addition, Aine won Best Owner Handled in the Breed in the two shows the competition was offered. Aine placed second in the Owner Handler Working Group competition the following day on Friday.
“It was an exciting event,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the dog show and Aine and I, on TV on Thanksgiving Day!”
The National Dog Show will air on NBC at noon on November 28, immediately after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
Audrey Lee is the founder and owner of Cedartown Pet Boutique, which was established in 1993. She and husband Don Lee reside in Polk county.