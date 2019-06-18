The annual Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete 5K Road Race and the training camp is coming up in the next few weeks.
Mark calendars now for Tuesday, July 2 and bring out some bells to cheer on racers from around the globe as the annual event kicks off with a Fun Run for children 12 and under at 6 p.m. on North College Street. The races will follow after runners clear the course.
Organizers are gathering racers around Peek Park and seating will be setup for spectators to enjoy the 5K and cheer on world-class athletes coming from several different nations this year, including but not limited to Canada, Colombia, Mexico and the United States.
Among those already planning a return trip is Canada’s John Cassidy, who plans to return to the course for the 2019 event.
Expect street closures that day starting in the late afternoon to block off access to downtown Cedartown from College Street stretching from West John Hand Road down to West Girard Avenue for a few hours during the day.
Flags this past week went up along North College Street on power poles representing nations from around the world thanks to the efforts from volunteers ahead of the forthcoming race.
The annual race is also including some training time at Barron Stadium in Rome for the wheelchair athletes who are preparing for the annual Peachtree Road Race being held this year on Thursday, July 4.
Last year’s wheelchair race was won by Daniel Romanchuk, who set a 9:40.92 in the 2018 event. Susannah Scaroni took the win in the race for the Women’s open division with a time of 11:37.33.