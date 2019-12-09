Take home a piece of the holiday spirit in the days to come to hang on the tree with a local landmark painted on the side.
The Cedartown Performing Arts Center was chosen this year to represent the city on the annual Christmas ornament, now on sale at the center and the Welcome Center and Depot on South Main Street.
Ornaments are $15 each. They will remain on sale through the holiday season while the gallery and the welcome center are open on weekdays and the weekend hours.
The Downtown Cedartown Association chose the Auditorium as the landmark to celebrate in 2019.
While stopping to purchase an ornament, make sure to check out the O Holy Night gallery show alongside the other artists featured in the Winter Dreams Art Gallery show.
It’ll be on display through Jan. 6. Visit Cedartownshows.com for more information.