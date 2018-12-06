Here come Santa Claus to Polk County this week in two days as a celebration of the holiday gets underway on tonight and Friday nights.
That’s right, the Christmas parades in both the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart are coming up, with the first round happening on Main Street with an evening of fun planned.
Cedartown’s Main Street will close down for their 6 p.m. parade, with the theme this year focused a “Blue Christmas” downtown.
The City of Cedartown encourages residents, businesses, schools, industries and churches to participate in this year’s Christmas Parade.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Blue Christmas.” Groups wishing to be eligible for prize money for best float must stick to the blue Christmas theme.
“Folks can get creative using blue lights, blue ornaments, blue trees or stockings, tinsel and balloons. The key is to use the color blue as a major theme for your float design,” explained Aimee Madden, Christmas Parade Committee member.
Contact City Hall at 770-748-3220 by the end of this week to learn more about participating in the Cedartown Christmas parade.
Businesses will be open late in Rockmart for people’s dining and shopping pleasure on Friday for Rockmart’s “O Holy Night” Christmas parade on the following night.
Immediately following the parade, the Rockmart Fire Department will stop with Santa Claus at the Rockmart History Museum to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet with kids of all ages. The Rockmart Community Chorus will be singing carols at the Tree lighting too.