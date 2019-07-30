The second annual Chuck Pinkard Memorial Golf Tournament was held this summer at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club, and a team of current and former golfers from Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools, sponsored by local attorney Mike McRae, took home first place honors.
Jhett Lewis and Nolan Holland from Cedartown, along with Parker Crawford, Pinkard’s nephew, and Mason Hitchcock from Rockmart, scored a 20-under par 52 in the four-man best ball scramble.
The team of Eric Brown, Evan Brown, Al Deems and Kevin Deems was second place with a score of 56. Third place honors went to Jeff Fain, Tony English, Keith Stephens and Parish Lowrie who also shot 56.
Pinkard was an avid golfer. When he passed away in 2016 after a seven-year battle with brain cancer, a golf scholarship was established in his memory at Jacksonville State University, where he was a leader on the golf team.
Proceeds from the golf tournament support the Chuck Pinkard Golf Scholarship to enable Jacksonville State University golfers to complete their education.
A number of local businesses and organizations sponsored holes for the tournament: Mitch Abney and Bojangles, Century Bank of Georgia, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Freeman Harris Funeral Home, McNabb Tire and Wheel, Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home, Polk County Commissioner Scotty Tillery, Glenda Rampley of H & R Block, Silver Comet Furniture, State Farm Insurance Agents Teresa Lumsden, Mary Miller, Sherman Ross, Michelle Ruper, and Jeff Truitt, and Timbo’s Smokehouse.
Additional donations were provided by Cartersville Country Club, Croker’s Hardware, Morgan Hardware, Rockmart Florist, J. R. Rucker Jewelers, and Stonebridge Golf Club.