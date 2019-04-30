With several teams still playing on local fields against those in Rockmart, the Cedartown Recreation Department is keeping busy on softball diamonds through the rest of May, and has plans for a fall league as well.
The department reported that there are five {span}teams representing Cedartown in the Rockmart Softball League this Spring. Those include the 6U LadyDawgs, the 8U LadyDawgs Red, the 8U LadyDawgs Black, the 10U LadyDawgs, and the 14U LadyDawgs.
They’ll continue play this month against Rockmart, and plans are forthcoming to begin signups and organizing a fall league for 2019, according to Joe Colquitt, the recreation department’s assistant director.
Want to see more softball photos in the sports section? Submit them today to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.com.