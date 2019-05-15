Cedartown youth soccer fans enjoyed a great set of games during the conclusion of the season on May 13.
Fans began the Monday round of games with a big win for the Red team in the six and seven year old league, edging the White team by a single goal.
Red players in 2019 were coached by Irvin Bahena.
In the eight and nine year old age group, the Yellow Team went down to wire in their championship game versus Cedartown's Gray team to also win by one goal.
In 10 and 11 and 12 and 13 year old age groups, both championship games went into overtime.
Both these games were also coached by the same 2 coaches: Rury Torres coached the 10 and 11 year old Red Team, and the 12 and 13 Light Blue Team. David Martinez helmed the 10 and 11 Orange and the 12 and 13 Dark Blue Team.
Rury’s Red came out on top in 10 and 11 after 2 rounds of penalty kicks for a tie breaker. Martinez’s Dark Blue were crowned winners after 2 rounds of the same.
The Cedartown leagues will return for fall play, with signups expected to start soon this summer.
Call 770-748-7783 or 678-822-6260 for more on how to participate in forthcoming league play.