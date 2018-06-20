- City coffers net $16,000 directly in fees, will welcome back production if pilot turns to series
Officials at the City of Cedartown are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping luck wins out for the return of film crews soon to Main Street after what was described as a pleasant experience with the production shooting scenes for an HBO pilot.
Peachy Clean Productions spent some $16,000 for the two-day shoot on Main Street just to the city alone, plus another $3,000 for the use of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center to prepare extras for the scene in makeup and costumes.
City Manager Bill Fann reported as well the figure doesn’t include what the company paid off-duty fire and police officers for security and safety purposes, local businesses for inconvenience fees and rental of property, and much more.
“From a personal standpoint, I think the HBO production downtown went about as smoothly as it possibly could have,” Fann said. “I thought it went very well.”
He added that production crews complimented him, the city staff and the community as a whole for their assistance in the project, recreating action scenes from the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921.
Film crews were in town during the two-day shoot during the week of the 97th anniversary of the riot. It is part of a pilot for a proposed HBO series based on the graphic novel “The Watchmen,” set in an alternate version of U.S. History according to previous reports made on Variety.com.
If the show is picked up, production officials had said in previous meetings seeking permission to film in Cedartown they planned to come back to do more work as part of the alternate future of Tulsa.
Also singing HBO’s praises were Cedarstream owner Jamie Morris.
He rented out the back parking lot behind his business, along with the use of his family operated Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia, to use for production crews.
Morris spoke up for how much he admired the work of Peachy Clean Productions prior to, during and after their shooting days were done in Polk County.
“I think it was really good, I think it was good for our community,” Morris said. “I hope they’ll come back…. I think everyone in the community felt they were very generous, very kind and very professional.”
The local business owner and Cedartown Development Authority chair has previously rented out his back parking lot to film crews from “Hap and Leonard” who used downtown Cedartown as a setting as well.
Fann reported back to the city commission during their June 11 meeting the two day visit by film crews had an overall positive impact on the economy locally, even though they weren’t in town long.
“It was much shorter, but much more professional than previous crews,” he said. “They were a whole lot easier to work with and we had one point of contact through the whole process.”
Fann did add too the city’s still new film ordinance worked the way it was intended, and gave the production an easier process to complete in order to receive permission to do their work in late May.
“There may be a couple of things we tweak before the next round, but nothing of real significance,” Fann said.
Cedartown passed their film ordinance back in April following the use of the city by “Hap and Leonard.” Downtown and some surrounding areas played the fictional location of Grovetown, Texas for the third season of the show, which premiered earlier in the spring as well.
The ordinance established a process and fee schedule for how much the city would charge for the use of certain venues, such as city-owned buildings and parks, or for shutting down roadways and intersections.