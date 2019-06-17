The home of Phil and Dale Tuck has played a setting for film crews before, when they hosted “Black Mountain” inside and out of their property back in 2015. Now it is their historic log cabin that will be on the large screen in months to come.
Student director Seth Ingram of Georgia State University spent time in Cedartown and the surrounding area completing production of his Master’s thesis project titled “Tate’s Hell” in a re-telling of a Florida-based legend on how a state forest got its name.
Ingram’s film is an abstract narrative fictional piece that is set in the 1870s and focuses on Cebe Tate, a simple-minded hog farmer who settled remote forest land and swamp. In a description provided to the city, Ingram’s request for filming included that the story “offers a moral reflection that exposes how human self-perception brings on mental and physical anxieties.”
The West John Hand Road cabin was the perfect setting for the Tate homestead and city permission was required and granted in order for the production to be able to utilize intermittent traffic control. Additional support locally was also provided by attorney Chuck Morris, who acted as a production coordinator.
Tate’s Hell State Forest, located in the area around Carrabelle in between the Apalachicola and Ochlockonee rivers, and the legend of how it got it’s name mainly focuses around Cebe Tate’s venture into the swampy area where the two rivers empty out into the Gulf of Mexico on the Florida panhandle.
Local lore recounts how Tate went into the swamp adjoining his homestead to search out a panther that was killing his hogs. Though several versions of the story exist, most include that Tate was lost within the swamp for seven days and nights, at one point was bitten by a snake and drank from the murky water to quench his thirst.
When he stumbled out of the swamp near Carrabelle, his final words were allegedly “My name is Cebe Tate, and I just came from Hell.” His perilous journey stuck in the swamp was said to have occurred in 1875, and the name stuck ever since.
The state forest itself comprises over 200,000 acres of pine forest, formerly used for timber production. It is now home to several species of flora and fauna and includes recreational camping areas.