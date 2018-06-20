The two running backs from north Georgia made the trip down to Tallahassee on Sunday for the running back/linebacker portion of Florida State’s Football Camp. It took all of 15 minutes once individual drills began to realize that the two members of the Cedartown duo were arguably the top backs at the camp.
“[FSU coaches] couldn’t believe we were in the same backfield,” Mathis told Noles247.
Mathis (5-11, 195) is a rising senior. He’s rated as the No. 68 running back in the 2019 recruiting class based on the 247Sports Composite system, and is the No. 1,038 overall prospect. He holds offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Wake Forest and others. He totaled 1,935 all-purpose yards last season (1,035 rushing yards, 456 receiving yards) while adding 444 yards on kickoff returns. Mathis finished with 28 total touchdowns.
Check out the full story here.