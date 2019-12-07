Cedartown's Main Street will become a winter wonderland this evening for the annual Christmas parade.
The annual event celebrating the holiday season kicks off on South Main Street and comes to an end behind Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen at 6 p.m., and this year's theme is "Candy Lane."
Former City Clerk Carol Crawford will be this year’s grand marshal and Santa Claus will be the last one coming through downtown Cedartown during the annual event.
Crawford dedicated decades of service to the City of Cedartown as chief records keeper and secretary to the City’s many boards and committees. Crawford retired in September of 2019 with 27 years of employment at the City.
Weather forecasts for this evening call for some cloudy skies but no chances for rain based on the most recent predictions this afternoon.