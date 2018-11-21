Commission also approves of spending for Biggers Field
The City of Cedartown is moving forward on two local recreation pro-jects as the year ends and a new one begins for youth sports.
Commissioners approved during their November meeting a resolution with the Department of Natural Resources to take on more than $80,000 in funding – with a 50/50 match being put up by the city – to construct the first phase of a new soccer complex at Goodyear Park on West Avenue.
The project proposed in 2017 with a grant application and later came through with approval from the state will provide the necessary funds to begin construction on two fields in the space at the park where a large tree once stood and was cut down in previous months.
City officials are hoping to get work underway as soon as possible, with the first item on the list required to get the proper grading on the field, then to bring in irrigation, sod and necessary equipment to make it a real complex for youth to enjoy.
Cedartown looks to increase their resources for soccer as the program continues to grow through the past seasons and provide space beyond what is currently available for practice and games. Right now, youth have to either use the outfields of softball or baseball fields at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, or the football fields there as well.
The city’s second recreation project is focused on making much needed improvements at Biggers Field on Prior Street. The softball field will get updates like new restrooms, upgrades to the score box and concession stand and much more with an investment approved by city commissioners during November’s meeting as well.
It was a topic previously brought up in past months after softball vol-unteers sought help from the city to make improvements and increase the amount of resources they have for local teams as well in an effort to boost participation in the program.
Currently the field is one of several areas around Prior Street that sees flooding during heavy rain events as water overflows out of Big Spring Park and outward into Big Cedar Creek.
During the October State of the Community address, Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann said the major focus of the year was on recreation and a number of projects either in the planning stages or are underway seek to improve the overall opportunities for youth and adults alike within the city limits.