A Cedartown native and now nationally-known singing talent will continue onward on the NBC reality series "The Voice" after belting his way through another on-air battle.
On Monday night WILKES won again, this time in the knockout round to keep his time on the Voice going forward on Team Blake. He was able to defeat Dylan Hartigan in a head-to-head match-up with his performance of "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus.
It was his latest appearance on the NBC show since he was chosen to take part this season.
Check back more later in the week on WILKES and his continued push to advance on "The Voice."