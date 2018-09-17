A son of Cedartown who made his career in the United States Army is now in command of a project at a research facility not too far away from his hometown.
Col. Jonathan Frasier is in command of a new aviation systems project being conducted at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.
The son of Glen and Debbie Frasier, the West Point graduate and aviator, is now a project manager in charge of working on new systems for the Army at the proving ground in North Alabama.
He is a 1995 graduate of the United State Military Academy with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Frasier went on to complete aviation training to pilot both aircraft and helicopters, and also test new equipment meant for the field.
Col. Frasier along with being a Master Army Aviator completed the U.S. Navy’s Test Pilot School, holds a Master’s degree of Science in Aerospace Engineering and was an instructor for the Army’s OH-58D Kiowa helicopter, based on the iconic Model 206A from Bell Helicopter.
His 23 years of service saw Frasier as a scout platoon leader in the Seventh Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas; service in two positions in Bosnia-Herzegovina, company commander in the 14th Aviation Regiment at Fort Rucker, Ala., and an experimental test pilot at Fort Rucker and at the Redstone Arsenal as well.
In 2011, Col. Frasier took on the role of Assistant Product Manager for Air Traffic Control in the Program Executive Office Aviation, then was selected to work as a product manager for Fixed Wing Transport Aircraft in the Army, and as product manager for Army Air Traffic Control.
His awards and badges of service include the meritorious service medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the NATO Medal, his Master Army Aviator wings, Air Assault Bade and the Order of Saint Michael (bronze award.)
For the past 19 years, Col. Frasier has shared his life with his wife Amy of Calhoun, who serves as principal of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy’s main campus. They have two children Benjamin, 13, and Hannah, 11.