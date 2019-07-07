Coca-Cola tourists from all across the country and from every continent but Antarctica were part of a special day at the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Museum Executive Director Daniel Morris was happy with the turnout coming from busloads for a stop at the Main Street museum featuring a collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia on July 2 during a three-hour event that saw the museum open for special hours for the group.
Morris said hundreds came from just about every state in the union, plus from dozens of more countries across the globe to see not only memorabilia gathered up by the family over the years, but also some new changes to the museum itself.
“We have been preparing for this event for months and will be featuring new displays and many new, rare items,” Morris said previously.
The July 2 special tours coincided with the national convention of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club for the week of Independence Day held in Atlanta.
The museum marked its third anniversary in late June ahead of the visit from Coca-Cola collectors. They came in buses for a stop in Cedartown and to look around the historic bottling plant and along Main Street by the hundreds for the event that started around 2 p.m. Those buses returned with new visitors throughout the afternoon.
It also gave opportunity to showcase new changes to the museum itself. Where before a large back area was used to showcase several Coca-Cola delivery vehicles that were restored on bare concrete, it now houses much more.
Collectibles are now part of the layout along the walls, carpet was added and only one of the historic vehicles now remains within. The collection also saw some rotation, with new items now on display while others were moved around.
Last week’s event merited a visit from The Varsity food truck out of Atlanta to serve visitors and those lucky enough to buy a ticket from a limited supply offered up to the public.
The museum is no stranger to playing host to out-of-town visitors. In recent years, the museum has been utilized by production companies on Main Street in Cedartown as a headquarters for their operations. Crews from “Hap and Leonard” used the museum for several months as a staging point, along with the forthcoming use of downtown as backdrop for “The Watchmen” last year.
Earlier in the year, the museum also played host to documentary filmmakers from London who came to learn more about the museum in a production exploring Coca-Cola as well. Morris took part in the production in interviews about the museum and the collection.
He added that with changes at the museum’s new displays and rare items that are now available for public view.
The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia located at 209 Main St., Cedartown (just down from the Standard Journal offices) is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours cost $5 for adults, and $3 for children.
Find out more information about the museum, products for sale in the gift shop and online and more at https://cedartowncokemuseum.org.