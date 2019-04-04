A change is in the air this fall for a longtime event held in Cedartown on Main Street.
The Downtown Cedartown Association announced that they are changing the name and date of the Fall Festival to Market on Main.
This event will now be held annually on the first Saturday of November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Historic Downtown Cedartown and will still see much of Main Street closed off. The event moves from early October after the past few years of warmer temperatures sticking around through the early portion of fall.
"We are looking forward to attracting new vendors and enjoying cooler weather during the Market on Main," the organization said in a release. "We invite all art/craft, food and children's activity vendors to participate."
The vendor fees will remain the same. Plans also include two different bands that will perform during Market on Main at opposite ends of the event area.
The annual sanctioned Shriners Parade will still be held as well, and will begin at 10 a.m. and the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society will have their annual Dog Contest at 11 a.m.
Interested in signing up as a vendor early, or have questions? Contact the Downtown Cedartown Association at the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot on South Main Street during business hours by calling 770-748-2090, or e-mail Main Street Director Ramona Ruark at rruark@downtowncedartown.com.