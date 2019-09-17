Cedartown Middle School football outlasted Armuchee 38-24 in recent days in Floyd County.
Though the Bulldogs got the win, this game was closer than any league game in recent history. The Indians came to play and were in a position to upset the four-time defending league champions late.
Thankfully for the Cedartown faithful, the Bulldogs came through in the clutch. Cedartown’s Tristan Anderson caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Beasley late in the game to put their team on top 31-24.
On the ensuing Armuchee possession, Anderson intercepted an Indian pass and took it 50 yards to the house. His pick-six put the game on ice and kept the Bulldogs undefeated in 2019.
As great as the game was, the best part was what happened after the game.
A tragedy struck recently, affecting the small community of Armuchee. A middle-school aged girl and her father were killed in a car accident, and her similarly-aged brother was still in the hospital at the time of the game.
In a gesture of goodwill, the Cedartown Bulldogs kneeled alongside the Armuchee Indians and prayed for the family following last Wednesday’s contest.
As Assistant Coach James Diamond put it, “That was big. The praying, you know, it just goes to show that this is bigger than football.”
“We love these kids and we are proud to be coaching them," he added.
The CMS Bulldogs hit the field again today. They will host Ashworth Middle School at Doc Ayers Field this afternoon, looking to continue their long-standing win-streak.