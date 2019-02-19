A remote community in Nicaragua will now become a bit more musical thanks to the efforts of Cedartown Middle School students.
The ongoing mission of one school helping another continues as the Middle School Bulldogs this year were able to send marching band equipment down to Kayasca, Nicaragua, where students in the school now have marching band instruments and equipment to play.
Students locally raised $1,500 during the Middle School’s Change for Change drive in November 2018.
Cedartown Middle School Media Specialist Laura Cox said the students in the small Nicaraguan town were happy with the donations.
“They are going to be diligent about learning to play, so that they can perform for (Jennifer) Tucker and her group when they visit the school again this June,” Cox said.
Tucker, a seventh grade math teacher, joined others from the Polk County community and her church to head to Nicaragua on an annual mission trip. She initiated an outreach program to help the youth of Kayasca and provide local students with an opportunity to learn to give back.
Between 2016 and 2018, the school raised enough from donations from various fundraisers to help build, furnish and provide supplies for the Kayasca’s new school.
So the community without vehicles, electricity or running water will soon at least have a band to keep residents entertained.
Those interested in helping Cedartown Middle’s efforts to help in Nicaragua can contact the school at 770-749-8850.