A Cedartown man remained in the Polk County Jail without bond on several charges after Polk County Police were able to talk him into giving up after taking a woman hostage at knife point.
Polk County Police reported in a press release on July 1 that William Daniel Travis Rowell, 38, of 174 Denton Road Cedartown, was jailed after he took a 31-year-old woman who also lived at the residence hostage on the night of June 23.
911 operators received a call around 10:30 p.m. to come to the Denton Road address, and when officers arrived they began to work to bring an end to the situation. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said in the release that Sergeant Brooke VanDyke, Corporal Keith Streetman, Officer Thomas Howard, Officer Casey Lyall and Officer Gage Rogers were to be commended for ending the situation peacefully.
The five were able to talk Rowell out of the house, and though he began to move toward officers with the knife they were able to bring him into custody without harm.
“These offices are to be commended for their bravery and courage along with restraint not to shoot the suspect even though it would have been justified under the circumstances,” Dodd said in the release.
Rowell remains in the Polk County Jail with bond denied on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery, terroristic threats and acts, all under the family violence act along with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.