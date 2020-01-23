A Cedartown man is facing a lot of trouble after he was taken into custody in the aftermath of a car chase, according a Cedartown police report.
Rex Peppers, 34, of 2671 West Rome Highway, Cedartown, was arrested and remained in the Polk County Jail on numerous charges around midnight on Jan. 23 after police spent several hours first trying to track him down, and later in a car chase that ended in a creek off Highland Meadows Road.
Police first were searching for Peppers in the area around Clyde Drive when reports of his whereabouts came to officer's attention via the Sheriff's Office and 911. When Cedartown Police were able to locate Peppers, he realized that they were after him and began a car chase.
Officers reported that Peppers began attempts to flee capture on Russell Street and headed southward toward Ellawood Avenue and then Georgia Avenue, reaching speeds of 60 to 70 mph. Peppers continued onward down Johnson Lake Road in attempt to lose police, and then eventually on Highland Meadows Road where he found a dirt road and then a large field to try and escape.
After making several circles and trying to ram Cedartown Police cruisers involved in the chase, Peppers continued through the field and ended the pursuit when he drove his Toyota Camry into the middle of the creek.
A short foot chase was ended when seven different officers from Cedartown and Polk County Police departments and Sheriff's Office all began a foot chase. When the group began to try to place him in custody, police reported he resisted arrest and fought with officers, to the point where a taser was used on him three times.
Once under control, one of the officers on the scene found a white pill bottle that wasn't dirty and alleged to be Peppers. IT contained a plastic baggy inside with suspected methamphetamine and two different types of pills identified as Schedule IV narcotics. Water however turned one of the pills to dust, and the others they were able to collect evidence from once officers brought evidence back to the Cedartown Police Department. They also found a machete, a knife, a hypodermic needle and digital scales in the car after it was pulled out of the creek.
Peppers was checked and cleared by medical personnel at Floyd Polk Medical Center before he was transported to the jail.
He was already wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault and faces two more charges for the fight following the chase, and also faces felony charges of terroristic threats and acts, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, four counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
He also faces numerous misdemeanor violations for fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of criminal trespass, seven counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, no insurance, improper registration of vehicle, two counts of possession of drug related objects, reckless driving, improper passing on the left, two counts of improper stopping/parking on roadway, two counts of failure to use a signal, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, 10 counts of failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.