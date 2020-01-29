A Cedartown man was injured by a accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday evening, according to police reports.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that around 6:40 p.m., business owner Todd Williams was pulling his keys out of his pocket in the parking lot of Zorba's on North Main Street when the gun he had in his pocket went off accidentally.
The single round ricocheted off his knee and went through his foot. Police were called to the scene to ensure there was no danger and turned over care of Williams to Redmond EMS. No other injuries were reported.
Williams was taken to the hospital for care without further incident.