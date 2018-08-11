Police are still waiting for answers on how a Cedartown man ended up dead at the bottom of a ravine in a remote part of Polk County.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said his department is still waiting for an official cause of death from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab after the body of Terry Rayburn, 49, of a Cedartown address, was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall in the Tolbert Town area near Rockmart.
Dodd said that he'd been reported missing several days before. His truck was found burned in the area near his body.
"He appeared to have been dead for several days," Dodd said.
Police don't suspect foul play at this time, but are waiting to hear from the Crime Lab before making any determination on how to move forward and whether further investigation is merited.
Dodd said they were able to identify Rayburn's burned truck from a partial VIN number left behind in the debris.
"We really don't know how he was able to get it up there, because we found what was left of the truck stuck between two trees," Dodd said.