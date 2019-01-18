A Cedartown man died as the result of wounds suffered in a collision with a logging truck during the early morning hours, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation into the wreck which occurred just after 1 a.m. early Friday morning that resulted in the death of Billy Joe Carnes, 57, of a Cedartown address.
According to Brazier, Carnes was driving an older model Chevrolet Beretta sedan and attempting to cross at Adams Road on Highway 27 North when his vehicle was struck by an unloaded logging truck.
Carnes was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:44 a.m. Brazier said the nature of the impact required Cedartown Fire and Rescue and Redmond EMS to extricate Carnes from the wreckage of his vehicle.
